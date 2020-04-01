In our attempt to flatten the curve, grocery shopping has probably become one of the riskiest tasks we expose ourselves to. In short, it’s a bit of a minefield.

While delivery might seem like the obvious option, many supermarkets are overwhelmed, while some discount outlets don’t offer the service at all.

So, if you’re going to the supermarket, just how safe is it, and what precautions should you take?

Take these top tips on board and you’ll be well on your way reducing your risk of infection.

Should I make one big trip or several shorter trips?

Minimising your shopping trips to one per week reduces the risk of infection. This doesn’t mean you hoard though, experts say you should only purchase enough food to keep you ticking over for two weeks maximum.

Should I bring the kids?

A difficult one, we know. The truth is kids love touching things, and keeping them at home if at all possible significantly reduces the risk of infection. We recommend that you shop alone.

How prepared should I be?

Make out a list and a plan of action before you leave. Know exactly what you need and where to get it. The less time shopping the better.

Should I just sanitize my hands on entry and exit?

Don’t just sterilize your hands when entering and exiting the supermarket. Bring a bottle of hand sanitizer with you and use it as you go around.

Should I avoid people completely?

By far and away the most likely way you’ll pick up COVID-19 is from other people. Stay at least two metres apart at any one time.

But staying two metres away can be difficult…

We know, supermarkets seem busier than ever. Maybe reconsider your shopping hours and go off-peak. Early mornings are ideal.

What about my phone?

University of Washing lecturer Anne-Marie Globster likens the smartphone to a “spit vector” – not good. Keep it at home and revive the paper list instead.

Are trolley handles dangerous?

This is the number one route of infection after people in the supermarket. Bring some alcohol wipes to rub down your trolley or basket handle before using.

Are gloves a must?

If you have disposable gloves – great, just be mindful when removing them. You’ll still need to sanitize afterwards…

What about facemasks?

Masks, especially N95 masks are in really short supply among medics right now. Unless you have some already, we’d avoid purchasing them for now. The official line from the HSE is that using a facemask is unlikely to be of any benefit if you are not sick.

What if I just use cash?

Keep your cash in a disposable plastic bag and don’t forget to sanitize your hands before and after handling.

What should I do when I get home?

The jury is still out on how long COVID-19 stays active. At the time of writing there is no evidence of human or animal food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. However, the Irish Global Health Network is advising that people should wipe down any packaging once it’s brought home. Alternatively, leave non-perishable foods in a safe place for 72 hours.

Check out HSE.ie for the latest guidelines.