There have been a further 470 confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Ireland.

It birngs the total case number to 37,063 in the country.

198 of these cases have been in Dublin, with 9 in Kilkenny, 7 in Tipperary and in Wexford, with 7 counties accounting for a further 17 cases.

One more person has sadly lost their life with the virus, taking the total death toll to 1,801.

A record 934 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

It’s over 500 more than the previous record.

===

Earlier Taoiseach Michael Martin has wished the US President and First Lady a full and speedy recovery from coronavirus.

Donald Trump’s doctor says they are well after testing positive for Covid-19 – and that he expects Mr Trump to carry out his duties.

But Dr Sean Conley says the White House medical team will keep a ‘vigilant watch’.

Donald Trump confirmed he and his wife have the virus after it was revealed White House advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive.