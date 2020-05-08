The Department of Health have confirmed their latest COVID-19 figures this evening.

27 more people have passed away from the virus in the Republic in the last 24 hours.

It takes the total death toll to 1,429 in the country since the pandemic began.

Another five Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

It brings the total number of deaths to 427.

A further 156 cases have also been announced, bringing to 22,541 the total cases thus far since the first case was announced almost 10 weeks ago.

Earlier Minister for Education Joe McHugh confirmed the Leaving Certificate would be cancelled and replaced by calculated grades.