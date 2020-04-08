The Department of Health have confirmed that a further 25 people have died in the Republic of Ireland from COVID-19.

235 people have now lost their life due to the virus since it arrived in Ireland.

365 more cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,074.

Another five people have died in Northern Ireland from the Coronavirus, which brings the total number of deaths there to 78.

It brings the total number of those who have now died on the island of Ireland to 313.

People who continuously break coronavirus restriction rules could face a fine or jail.

New emergency laws have come into effect to restrict people’s movements for the next five days.

There have been growing concerns people would break the 2 kilometre and social distancing rules over the Easter weekend.

Anyone flouting the restrictions could get a court fine of 2,500 euro or a six month jail sentence.