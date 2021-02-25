The Department of Health has been notified of 613 new cases of Covid-19 and 35 additional deaths.

Twenty-one of the deaths reported today occurred in February, 12 in January and one in November. One death remains under investigation.

Of the cases recorded up to midnight, 308 were men, 304 were women and 66 per cent were under the age of 45.

Dublin accounted for 224 of today’s cases, while there were 39 in Limerick, 37 in Meath, 34 in Westmeath and 33 in Offaly.

In the South East there 17 new infections in Tipperary, 10 in Waterford, 9 in Carlow, 6 in Wexford and 5 in Kilkenny.

At 8am this morning, there were 591 patients in hospital with Covid-19, of which 138 were in intensive care.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) 359,616 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have now been administered in the State – 226,291 first doses and 133,325 second doses.

Mandatory quarantine

Elsewhere, the Dáil has voted in favour of new laws to allow for the enforcement of mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from 20 high-risk countries.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly indicated the list of countries may be expanded on the advice of Nphet, with the Government able to add countries at its discretion.

Opposition parties attempted to amend the new laws in order to extend the two-week mandatory quarantine period to all passengers arriving into Ireland for non-essential reasons.

Yesterday, Mr Donnelly confirmed approximately 10,500 people arrived in Ireland through Dublin Airport last week, with between 1,000 and 3,500 people arriving in the country each day, he told the Dáil.