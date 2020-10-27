There have been 720 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded by the Department of Health and five additional deaths.

Ireland’s 14-incidence rate per 100,000 people is now 308.

Of today’s cases, 48 were men, 371 were women and 65 per cent were under 45 years of age.

Dublin accounted for 228 of today’s cases, while there were 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath and 27 in Limerick.

Waterford had the highest amount of latest new cases with 20, Wexford has 13, Kilkenny has 12, Carlow has registered 11 new cases while Tipperary has six new cases of the virus.

Those cases were among 257 cases spread across 20 counties.

Today’s numbers come as the number of patients being treated for the virus in Irish hospitals has jumped to the highest level recorded since May.

According to the HSE, 354 people are currently being treated in hospitals around the country for Covid-19, 38 of whom are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The positivity rate of people being tested for the virus is now 6.2 per cent, above the 5 per cent marker set by the World Health Organisation to indicate the virus is being controlled.