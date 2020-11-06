Muireann Duffy

There have been 499 new cases of Covid-19 reported to the Department of Health up to midnight last night and eight additional deaths.

244 were male, 249 were female

68 per cent were under the age of 45

The median age of todays cases was 32

Dublin recorded 175 cases while there were 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo and 21 in Meath. The remaining 176 cases were spread across 19 other counties.

In the South-East Tipperary has had the most amount of daily cases with 11, followed by Kilkenny with 6, while Carlow, Wexford and Waterford have all had less than 5 cases today.

This comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today that there is still a long way to go until despite welcome decreases in the virus’ incidicators in the Republic.

Mr Martin said the Government wanted to keep the pressure on by retaining Level 5 restrictions in order to drive the virus down to as low a level as possible.

“We intend to keep the pressure on the virus so we can open up in December and into the months of January, February and March. Hopefully a vaccine will arrive towards the end of the year that will give people some hope,” he said.

Northern Ireland

Earlier today, Northern Ireland confirmed an additional 595 cases and eight new deaths.

There have been 4,160 cases confirmed in the North in the past week, with 407 people currently being treated in hospital for the virus, of which 49 are being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICUs)

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First-Minister Michelle O’Neill called for greater co-ordination between Ireland and the UK in tackling the virus in order to control the spread of the virus on the island as a whole.