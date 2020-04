A further 59 people have died in the Republic from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths now stands at 1,159.

Meanwhile 229 new cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health at this evening’s briefing.

There are now 19,877 total confirmed cases, with 153,054 tests being carried out to date.

Meanwhile Cabinet Ministers shared differing views on how Coronavirus restrictions should be lifted at their meeting this morning.