A further 52 people are confirmed to have died from Covid-19 in the Republic.

377 new cases have also been confirmed today, bringing the total to 18,561.

The death toll in the Republic is now at 1063, with three deaths denotified today by the HPSC.

Some good news this evening however, that the number of Covid-19 patients in ICU’s around the country has dropped to 118.

That’s down from 160 roughly two weeks ago.

As of yesterday evening, 143 critical care beds were available in the hospital system.

Meanwhile 73 confirmed cases, and seven suspected cases, were on ventilators.