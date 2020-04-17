530 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Ireland

44 more people have lost their life from the virus south of the border in the last 24 hours

Meanwhile the Department of Health confirmed 709 further cases of the coronavirus in Ireland.

597 are new cases while 112 are newly confirmed cases from the current backlog in testing.

Another 18 people have died from COVID-19 in the north, bringing the death toll to 176.

Ways to ensure people arriving to Ireland are isolating for 14 days as requested are being discussed.

The Health Minister says he’s been speaking to the National Public Health Emergency Team about how to monitor compliance.

Simon Harris also says the need for stringent measures at airports cannot be ruled out.