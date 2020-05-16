The Department of Health have confirmed 15 further deaths from COVID-19

It brings the death toll to 1,533 from the virus in the Republic of Ireland.

92 new cases have also been confirmed, taking the total case rate to 24,048.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Dept of Health commented: “Today is the first time we have seen the number of confirmed cases fall below 100 since mid-March.

“While the past nine weeks have been particularly difficult for those cocooning, and for parents with young children, today’s numbers give reassurance that we have all learned and adopted new behaviours of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distance that will serve us well as we work together to re-open retail, business and society.