487 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Ireland

43 more people have lost their life from the virus south of the border in the last 24 hours

Meanwhile the Department of Health confirmed 724 further cases of the coronavirus in Ireland.

629 are new cases while 95 are newly confirmed cases from the current backlog in testing.

Earlier Northern Ireland confirmed their highly daily death toll, with 18 losing their lives in the last 24 hours.

It brings the total amount who have died from COVID-19 there to 158.

=

Earlier Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that college terms for Leaving Certificate students may not start until November.

Mr Varadkar also says he doesn’t know if the government will be able to lift the current lockdown measures on May 5th.

He also said once lifted, restrictions may need to be reimposed, citing the example in Asia.