A further 38 people have lost their lives from COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland in the last 24 hours.

It brings to 444 the total death toll from the virus south of the border.

Meanwhile 1,068 further cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

657 of these are cases confirmed from labs here in Ireland, while 411 are cases relating to test labs in Germany.

It brings to 12,547 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Meanwhile another 6 people have died from Covid 19 in Northern Ireland.

It brings the death toll in the North to 140, however these figures only include those who have died in hospital.

Earlier it was announced that the Wage Subsidy Scheme has been increased by 15 percent for low-income earners.

Anyone earning up to 24,400 euro, who is being paid through the scheme, is now guaranteed at least 85 per cent of their income.

For workers earning up to 31 thousand euro per year, the subsidy will now be up to 350 euro per week.