14 new people have died from the novel coronavirus in the Republic within the last 24 hours.

It now means 85 people have died from COVID-19 in Ireland since the pandemic began.

212 cases have been reported today, bringing the total amount of cases in the Republic of Ireland to 3,447.

Of the 14 deaths today, 10 were located in the east, while four were in the South

The patients included 7 females and 7 males.

8 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

The median age of the deaths in Ireland is 82.

Earlier the death toll from COVID-19 on the island of Ireland passed 100.

That’s after it was confirmed 2 more people have died from the coronavirus in the North.

It means 30 people have lost their lives in Northern Ireland due to COVID-19.

However the briefing took place without The Department of Health’s chief medical officer, who is undergoing tests in hospital.

Dr Tony Holohan has told RTE it’s not related to Covid-19 and he’s expected to be released tomorrow.

Irish patients are to take part in a coronavirus clinical trial as part of global research efforts to tackle the pandemic.

The Health Research Board says it is mobilising “rapid support” for a clinical trial among Irish patients in Intensive Care Units.

The trial will start enrolling COVID-19 patients from now, and will test interventions for coronavirus in critically ill patients.