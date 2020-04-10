25 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 with the death toll now standing at 288.

480 new cases have also been detected in the past 24 hours – once again one of the largest numbers in a single day since the outbreak began.

The total number of positive tests in the Republic is now 7,054.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the current restrictions are to last a further three weeks, until May 5th.

Announcing the decision the Taoiseach said the scarifies to date were making a difference and the spread of the virus had slowed.

Meanwhile the Junior Cert exams have been cancelled this year, replaced by school-based exams.

The Leaving Cert will be held, however not on it’s traditional date but in late July or August.