25 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 with the death toll now standing at 288.
480 new cases have also been detected in the past 24 hours – once again one of the largest numbers in a single day since the outbreak began.
The total number of positive tests in the Republic is now 7,054.
Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the current restrictions are to last a further three weeks, until May 5th.
Announcing the decision the Taoiseach said the scarifies to date were making a difference and the spread of the virus had slowed.
Meanwhile the Junior Cert exams have been cancelled this year, replaced by school-based exams.
The Leaving Cert will be held, however not on it’s traditional date but in late July or August.