The cost of hairdressing rose by 7.3 per cent compared to this time last year, reflecting higher prices for hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments according to new figures from the CSO.

Hairdressing costs rose 6.4 per cent in the last month alone, while the cost of hair products also rose by 6.7 per cent compared to 12 months ago and 3.4 per cent in the last month.

It comes as hairdressers shut their doors for much of 2020 due to the country-wide lockdown to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Overall, prices measured by the CSO’s consumer price index were 0.4 per cent lower in July of this year compared with July 2019.

The most notable changes in the year were decreases in communications (-7.0 per cent), transport (-4.3 per cent), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (-2.2 per cent) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (-1.2 per cent).

Transport fell mainly due a reduction in air fares and lower prices for petrol and diesel, though this decrease was partially offset by an increase in the cost of motor cars.

Restaurants and hotels

Food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased due to lower prices across a range of products such as vegetables, sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, and soft drinks.

Frozen fish fell 10.3 per cent, though lamb and goat meat prices were up a substantial 8 per cent.

Sports equipment, camping and open-air recreation gear were down 5.2 per cent on this time last year, however, prices related to restaurants and hotels increased primarily due to higher prices for alcoholic drinks and food consumed in licensed premises, restaurants and cafes.

This increase was partially offset by a reduction in the cost of hotel accommodation.

Prices for IT equipment were up 5.9 per cent, while there were also increases in consumer purchases related to education (+4.1 per cent), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (+3.5 per cent), and health (+3.0 per cent).