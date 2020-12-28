The department of health in Northern Ireland has confirmed 1,634 new cases of Covid-19 over the past two days.

There were 20 deaths related to Covid-19 in the same 48-hour period.

It comes as the region’s health minister has urged the public to strictly adhere to its new lockdown measures.

Robin Swann called on everyone to “play their part” during the next six weeks, which he described as a “crucial period” in the pandemic.

“A New Year’s Eve house party would not just be against the law. It could be a super-spreader event, could leave people very seriously ill and could even cost lives,” he said.

“We need another huge collective effort across society to push down Covid infection rates.

“We do that by reducing our contacts with others, by staying at home, by keeping our distance from others if we need to be outdoors for good reason, and by wearing a face covering and washing our hands.

“This will save lives and ease the pressures on our health service at this most challenging time.

“I know how tough 2020 has been and how fed up we all are with this virus. But I am confident we can all pull together once again at this critical time,” Mr Swann continued.

He said the new year has “renewed hope with the vaccine rollout”, but added: “We need a concerted and united push in the next few months to get us to a better place.

“Please stay at home as much as possible. Please don’t be tempted to visit friends this week. It’s not just about complying with the regulations, it’s about keeping yourself and others safe.”

Businesses across Northern Ireland closed once more as the new measures came into effect from St Stephen’s Day.

This week – December 26th to January 2nd – sees additional restrictions in place, including a form of curfew in operation from 8pm, with shops closed from that time and all indoor and outdoor gatherings prohibited until 6am.

The sweeping measures also involve the closure of non-essential retail and close contact services such as hairdressers for the next six weeks. Hospitality outlets are limited to takeaway services.

The Northern Ireland Executive is underlining the “stay at home” message this week with adverts on TV and radio.