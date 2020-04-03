There are concerns that some of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) being distributed to healthcare workers is not up to standard.

Several consignments have been arriving here from China this week.

These new quality issues add to concerns about the shortage of PPE equipment including masks, gowns, and goggles.

Attention has focused on the type of equipment available since it arrived.

There are reports from frontline staff that the masks are poor quality and the gowns are too small.

The HSE has placed an order of over €200m however there are fears it may not materialize to the extent expected.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said efforts are being made to secure adequate supplies.

He said: “I know the issue of PPE (personal protective equipment) has been an issue of major concern. We have been in negotiations worldwide to secure a very significant order.

Mr Reid said that order has started to arrive this week however other efforts are being made to secure other supplies of PPE.

He said: “We are however engaged to secure alternative stocks should these supplies not materialise to the extent we expect.

“It’s a very competitive worldwide market but our procurement teams have done really well to secure what we have to date.”