With footfall set to rise in Dublin city centre, there is concern the capital is lacking in basic toilet and handwashing facilities.

Dublin Town expects a hundred thousand people to be coming into town from June 8, when the second phase of restrictions are lifted.

Dublin city council says it is acutely aware of a lack of bathrooms with shopping centres and cafes shut and is working on finding a solution.

Fine Gael councillor Paddy McCartan says the city managed to have staffed public toilets a hundred years ago but now there are none.

He says: “On Dublin city council there was an allocation of €200,000 in the last budget for a facility both north and south side.

“But that didn’t come to pass and so I think now is the time for us to address that issue.”

