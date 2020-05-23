China have reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began.

It was the country that first detected the disease and reported it to the World Health Organisation at the end of December, and have now reported no new cases of Covid-19 for the first time since the end of 2019.

The US has been the epicentre of the disease for the past couple of weeks.

Over 1.6 million people in the country have tested positive for Covid-19, while 96 thousand people have lost their lives.

The UK is still the country with second highest number of fatalities from the disease according to Johns Hopkins University with more than 36 thousand deaths.

Meanwhile, in terms of confirmed cases both Russia and Brazil have reported over 300 thousand positive tests each, while the United Kingdom has 255 thousand.