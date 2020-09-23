Two more people have died with Covid-19 and there are 234 new cases today.

Of today’s cases, 103 are in Dublin, 30 in Donegal, 22 in Galway, 21 in Cork, 13 in Wicklow, 12 in Louth.

While the rest are spread across 12 counties.

The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,794.

The Chief Nursing Officer at the Department of Health, Rachel Kenna, spoke specifically to the people of Waterford, where there has been a large incidence rate.

“My main message to the people in the counties of Dublin, Donegal, Louth and Waterford would be, we are seeing an increase in numbers, a worrying increase in numbers of Covid 19, and we can all work together to reduce the transmission of this virus.

“The way that we can do that is that we pay attention to our own behaviors.

“So I would ask people to wash their hands often, and for at least 20 seconds. To wear your face coverings on public transport and retail areas, and any areas where you can’t keep a safe physical distance. To have good cough and sneeze etiquette.

“And most importantky to reduce your social contacts, restrict your movements where possible and think about it before your travel. Do you really have to meet that many people? Do you have to go to other places et cetra?

“And just reduce your own movements and protect yourselves and your families.”