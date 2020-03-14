Threshold is calling on the Government to ban rent evictions until at least the end of April.

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says he is trying to get more supports for those who have to self-isolate or those who contract Covid-19.

Banks meanwhile are offering supports for mortgage holders, including short payment holidays.

John Mark McCafferty, CEO of the housing charity, says every attempt should be made to help people at this time:

“We’re urging government to introduce emergency legislation to ensure there is some kind of moratorium on termination of tenancies and evictions until the end of April and that that be kept under review.

“While we would hope that most landlords would voluntarily take this step, legislation would provide certainty to anxious tenants and to prevent a flow of people into homelessness,” he outlined.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Housing, Darragh O’Brien has said that help must be given to homeowners struggling with mortgages, renters unable to pay bills and landlords who must meet re-payments during the Coronavirus crisis.

“Covid-19 is an unprecedented crisis and demands a whole of society response. The steps to slow down the disease have effectively pressed the pause button on large parts of the economy.

“We need to respond compressively to this. In housing, this means helping homeowners struggling with mortgages, renters unable to pay bills and landlords who have to meet re-payments,” he added, calling for “joined-up thinking” between renters, landlords and banks.