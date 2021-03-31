By Joleen Murphy

The government has defended the changes to the vaccination roll-out in the face of strong criticism from lobby groups.

Gardaí, teachers and family carers are among those angry they won’t be prioritised for early vaccination under the new system.

The new vaccine system will see people prioritised solely based on age once the over-70s, medically vulnerable and those with underlying conditions are looked after.

There’s been strong criticism from certain groups.

Included in that is President of the Teachers Union of Ireland, Martin Marjoram.

“It is extraordinarily disrespectful. We feel teachers are working extraordinarily hard.”

Antoinette Cunningham from the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors says Gardaí worried too.

“It is about exposure to risk and An Garda Siochana go into unique situations, such as the protests that were seen on Grafton Street, such as the house parties.”

The issue of family carers was raised in the Dáil by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

“This is a slap in the face and the truth is you’ve changed the vaccination strategy simply because you did not have your work done.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has defended the move, saying it’s about getting the most vulnerable vaccinated first.

“NPHET are saying that the biggest factor in mortality and in sever illness arising from Covid is age.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath said the move to not prioritise family carers is a shambles.

“I’m shocked again. Another change in the pecking order for the carers to get vaccinated.

“It is idiotic at this stage.”

The government also believes the new system will be easier to organise which will speed up the vaccine roll-out.