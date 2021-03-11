Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has confirmed that any staggered easing of restrictions will be ‘focused on outdoor activities and sport’ after that if the public health indicators improve

The Minister was speaking at a Youth Forum event, part of a new initiative to engage and hear the views and concerns of young people participating in sport in Ireland.

Young sportspeople want greater access to sports facilities, opportunities to play in less competitive environments and more female role models so young girls can continue to participate.

The Forum is the first time young people have had such an active input into the development of Government sports policy in this way and further engagements are planned in the future.

Minister Chambers met with members of the FAI Transition Year course based in Corduff in Dublin and Swim Ireland students from Galway Swimming Club and Shark Swimming Club on Thursday (04.03.21) in an online forum.

Students told the Minister and sport officials the reasons why some people their own age are not taking part in sport and the actions they believe should be taken to encourage participation, including improving access to facilities, the need to have role models to encourage young women to continue to participate, the provision of opportunities to participate at less competitive levels and having a broader variety of different sports.