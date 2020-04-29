All third year students are to be awarded a certificate for the completion of the Junior Cycle by the Department of Education.

Schools will be given autonomy to assess students, and they’ll receive a written school report on their achievements in each subject.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says the decision gives students and their families more clarity and certainty.

“Many schools will take the decision that they have enough information and evidence of the individual students’ performance over a period of three years, up until 12th March.

“They will have that flexibility to decide ‘have enough areas been covered?’ or, for example, if there is a subject area that might need further assessment, they have the opportunity to do that.”