A school in Carrick-on-Suir has had to suspend classes over coronavirus fears.

The Presentation primary school, which has over 300 pupils, had to suspend classes yesterday, and is now waiting for public health specialists to carry out a full risk assessment.

Contact tracing also needs to be completed, with the school finding out today whether it can resume classes, with updates expected to follow later today to parents about whether children attending the schools will return.

It’s as 110 covid cases were detected in Ireland following the mass testing of schools in the week to March 20th.

That’s up from 44 the previous week.

More than 4,000 tests were carried out at 183 primary, secondary and special education schools.

The positivity rate was 2.7 per cent, compared to 2.4 per cent in the week ending March 13th.