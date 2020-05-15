Carlow IT are expecting that they will be able to cater for the increased demand for course places, by offering further spots for prospective students next year.

With the current pandemic having a huge impact on the education system, a changed Leaving Cert format means many have called for third-level institutions to make further places available.

And, speaking to Beat News, Vice President for Academic Affairs in the college, David Denieffe, says he expects the college will be able provide more places in the next academic year.

“My sense is that we would be making more places available, in certain areas.

“We were already planning to expand in the areas of Science, Computing and Engineering. So we will be encouraging students to that.

“So we’ll be hoping that will offset (the demand for places) and deal with, if people have had difficulties with that.”