Adult outdoor training sessions in pods of up 15 will be permitted to return from tomorrow as part of the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

This will allow outdoor fitness classes to resume once again, the first sign of life for the sector since it was forced to close on December 31st.

However, leisure, health and fitness association, Ireland Action has called for gyms and swimming pools to be permitted to reopen, saying facilities have “introduced extensive safety measures relating to the training of staff, operation, and the layout of their facilities” to allow users to exercise safely.

The group added that when restrictions were eased in the past, gyms and pools were permitted to open alongside personal services, such as hairdressers and beauticians.

On Monday, personal services will open to customers by appointment only.

A statement issued at the end of April read: “Ireland Active is deeply concerned that Cabinet has signed off on plans permitting hairdressers/barbers and non-essential retail to reopen in May whilst keeping gyms and swimming pools closed until 7th June.

“The fact that Government has signed off on such plans, considering gyms and swimming pools reopened simultaneously as hairdressers/barbers and non-essential retail after the last lockdown makes this an inequitable decision and without rationale.

“It was our firm understanding that gyms and swimming pools would reopen in tandem with hairdressers/barbers and non-essential retail as per the reopening in June and November 2020.”

Under currently plans, gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres will reopen for individual training from June 7th, along with the return of outdoor sports matches and outdoor catering for bars and restaurants.

Indoor team/group matches, training and exercise classes are among the “higher-risk” activities which will be considered by Government at the end of June, dependent on the rate of the virus in the country and the continued progress of the vaccine rollout.