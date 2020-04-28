Cabinet Ministers shared differing views on how Coronavirus restrictions should be lifted at their meeting this morning.

Some expressed concern about the social and economic impact of continuing restrictions as they are.

While other Ministers were more cautious and firm that until the health situation improves, the current restrictions will stay in place.

Ministers are due to meet again on Friday where they will likely be asked to sign off on an extension of the current restrictions, with minimal easing of them.


Share it: