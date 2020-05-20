The Department of Health have confirmed a further 11 people have died from COVID-19.

It brings the total death toll in the country from the virus to 1,571

A further 64 cases have also been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the Republic of Ireland to 24,315.

Meanwhile a leading infectious disease specialist has said micro-cocoons should be set up in classrooms next month to allow children go back to school early.

It’s after the World Health Organisation’s Special Covid-19 Envoy said now is the time to think about re-opening Irish schools.

Sam McConkey, Professor of international health tropical medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons says schools can come back in June with mini-cocooning.