Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced the extension of the current restrictions for another fortnight.

It means the current restrictions around social contact, and a ban on any non-essential travel will continue to be in place until May 18th.

However, over 70s and those cocooning will be allowed outside to exercise from this Tuesday.

The distance in which people can exercise or drive has also been extended from two to five kilometres.

Taoiseach Varadkar has also said that a further easing of restrictions will continue from May 18th.

“As a nation, our physical health has been attacked, our mental health eroded.”

No media questions were allowed, as the Taoiseach will now appear on the Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy to explain the latest decision from the cabinet.