The Department of Health confirmed this evening that two more people have died from COVID-19.

Both patients were male and from the east of the country.

219 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed, the largest number of cases confirmed in a 24 hour period in Ireland.

This brings the total number of cases in the Republic of Ireland to 1,125.

The World Health Organisation, announced earlier today that there are now more than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 around the world.

Supermacs will close all outlets on Thursday, while McDondalds and Subway have also announced they will close.

Earlier it was confirmed that Gardaí had to disperse a crowd of young people attending a 21st birthday party at a house in Longford on Saturday night.

It’s after people were advised to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bank of Ireland also announced today that they will be temporarily closing 101 of its branches tomorrow because of coronavirus. It is due to a big reduction in footfall over the past ten days, however the bank says 161 of its banks will stay open.