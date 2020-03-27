The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that an additional three patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

One person was from the north-west of the country and two are females in the east.

There have now been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March.

There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 25th March (1,639 cases), reveals:

54% are male and 46% are female, with 79 clusters involving 317 cases

The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years

419 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 59 cases have been admitted to ICU

375 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 922, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 171 cases (10%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 26%