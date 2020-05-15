Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that the first phase of the Government’s roadmap to normality will begin, as expected, on May 18th.

In this phase, Hardware and DIY stores are due to open in that phase along with outdoor construction work – as well as small groups of no more than 4 being allowed to meet outdoors.

Sports such as tennis and golf will also be allowed resume, once the facility is within a 5km radius of one’s home.

However, home ware stores like Ikea will not be allowed open, amid fears of large crowds trying to get in.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “our progress depends on all of us continuing to do what we have been doing”, and that the restrictions may be re-introduced.

He has also advised the use of face masks on public transport and in ‘busy indoor areas’.