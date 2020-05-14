There have now been over 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 in Ireland.

It’s after the Department of Health has announced 10 deaths from the virus for the second consecutive day, taking the total number to 1,506 in the Republic.

However, there are 456 new cases of the virus, a significant increase on recent figures, taking the total to 23,827.

Dr Tony Holohan says the high number is due to a delay in reporting, and didn’t all occur in the last few days.

Earlier today Health Minister Simon Harris said the reproductive rate for COVID-19 in Ireland is now ‘remarkably stable’.

The government is preparing to consider medical advice on the potential unwinding of Coronavirus restrictions from next week.

And Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he’s ‘increasingly confident’ that phase one of that plan can begin next week.