It has been confirmed that the Leaving Certificate exams for this year will be postponed until late July or August.

Meanwhile the Junior Certificate exams have been cancelled.

The Department of Education says the decisions have been made based on advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Schools are also to remain closed until further notice.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh confirmed the news at a press briefing, where he said they will issue a new timetable for Leaving Cert in early June.

“It’s essential that students have some class based time before the exams commence, it also provides students and families with several weeks of advance notice to prepare for examinations”