A further 18 people have died from COVID-19 in Ireland, a further decrease from yesterday’s figure of 27.

It brings to 1,446 the total number of people who have died from the virus in Ireland.

219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed, which is up on yesterday, but substantially down on this time last week.

There is now a total of 22,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

It marks an 124 daily case decrease from this time last week (May 2nd), which saw 343 new cases, and 25 deaths.