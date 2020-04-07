36 further people have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health have confirmed.

It’s the highest single day death toll in the country since the virus began

It brings to 210 the total death toll from the virus, with 345 new cases confirmed today

That means there are now 5,709 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ireland.

Earlier Minister for Health, Simon Harris, said it his ‘highly unlikely’ that the current restrictions will be relaxed on Easter Sunday.

While the National Public Health Emergency Team have yet to make a formal recommendation to extend the measures, Harris says the current actions are saving lives.

“Any sort of sudden departure from the existing restrictions are highly unlikely.

“We’re actually saving lives, and I know the Irish people want to save even more lives.”