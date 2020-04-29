A further 31 people with COVID19 have died in Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 1,190 in.

376 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were also announced, bringing the total confirmed number of cases in the Republic to 20,253.

The Department of Health estimate that 12,222 Covid-19 cases (64%) in the community have recovered. 1,164 cases (6%) have been discharged from hospital, which gives a total recovery rate of 70%.

Meanwhile the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser says Ireland can manage the Covid-19 pandemic without a vaccine.

Professor Mark Ferguson says more than 80 coronavirus vaccines are currently under development around the world.

But he says we need to be prepared in case there isn’t an effective one found.

US doctor Anthony Fauci has said a major new study shows that the antiviral drug Remdesivir has a “clear-cut” effect in treating people with serious cases of Covid-19.

Speaking at the White House, Fauci said “The data shows Remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery.”