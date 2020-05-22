11 more deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

It takes the total death toll in the country to 1,592.

115 new cases have also been announced at the latest press briefing, bringing the total number of cases to 24,506 in the Republic of Ireland.

====

The Government has announced new measures for international travelers arriving in Ireland.

All travellers arriving in Ireland must provide an address to Gardaí as part of a passenger locator form.

Anyone travelling to the UK from June 8th will have to self-isolate for two weeks, or risk a 1-thousand pound fine.

Irish people going to Britain are exempt as well as some medics and seasonal workers.