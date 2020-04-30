A further 43 people with COVID19 have died in Ireland.

It brings the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 1,232.

359 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were also announced, bringing the total confirmed number of cases in the Republic to 20,612.

Before today’s figures were announced, Minister of Health Simon Harris tweeted, saying over 3,500 livesh have been saved thanks to people complying with restrictions.

Our modelling work estimated 4,800 people would have died today if we had not supressed #COVID19 in our community. Sadly, 1,190 have lost their lives today. Thanks to the efforts of the Irish people, over 3,500 lives have been saved. That is 3,500 reasons to #StayAtHome — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 30, 2020

He said it offered 3,500 reasons to Stay At Home, as the government aren’t expected to make any changes to restrictions on May 5th.