24 people more have died from COVID-19 in Ireland.

It brings the number of confirmed deaths from the virus in the country to 1,488.

107 new cases have also been confirmed, bringing the total to 23,242.

===

Earlier the National Public Health Emergency team was meeting to consider what advice to give to the public around the use of face masks in public.

It’s believed people will be asked to wear them where social distancing isn’t possible, however Minister for Health Simon Harris has said it won’t be mandatory.