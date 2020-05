A further 34 people have been confirmed to have passed away from COVID-19 in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 1,265 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Friday 1 May, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 221 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, making a total of 20,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

At 6.30 the Taoiseach will address the nation about the latest changes to COVID-19 restrictions, with the current phase ending on May 4th.