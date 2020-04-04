Another 17 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, bringing the overall death toll to 137, the HSE said.

Of the 17 today

15 deaths located in the east, 1 in the south, 1 in the west of the country

The patients included 4 females and 13 males

13 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

Median age of today’s reported deaths is 77

There have now been 137 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm, Saturday 4th April.

There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said “the nationwide, collective effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 has been inspiring.

“We must keep up this effort, continue to protect the vulnerable in our society and ultimately flatten the curve.”