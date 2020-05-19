There have been a further 16 deaths from COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Deparment of Health’s latest total brings the total death toll to 1,561.

51 further cases of the virus have also been confirmed today, bringing the total number of cases to 24,251.

====

Two of the most senior health officials in the country are at odds over employers getting notified of Coronavirus test results.

It’s after complaints to the Data Protection Commission that an employer had been given results before the staff that were tested.

Earlier Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and head of the HSE Paul Reid had differing answers when asked whether it was appropriate: