The Department of Health have announced that a further 14 people have died from COVID-19.

It takes the total number of deaths from the virus in the country to 1,518

129 new cases of the virus have also been announced, bringing the total to 23,956.

===

Earlier Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the country would begin its first phase of the roadmap on schedule.

It means from Monday outdoor construction work as well as DIY and hardware stores will re-open, but homeware shops will have to remain closed.

People will be allowed to meet outdoors in groups of no more than four as long as social distancing is respected.

Golf courses and tennis courts will also be allowed to re-open under the measures.