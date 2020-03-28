The Department of Health has announced that 14 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Ireland today.

It brings to 36 the number of people in the Republic of Ireland that have died from the virus.

294 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 have also been announced in Ireland today, bringing the total number to 2,415.

The government’s early prediction was that by the end of March, there would be over 15,000 cases of the virus in Ireland.

Stricter restrictions were brought in this morning, with over 2,500 members of the Gardaí Síochána out on the streets to ensure no unnecessary journeys were taken.

People are also asked to exercise within a 2km radius of their home.