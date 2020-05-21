The Department of Health have confirmed that sadly a further 12 people have died from COVID-19.

It means 1,583 people have now passed from the virus in the country.

A further 76 cases have also been confirmed, taking the total number to 24,391.

Earlier today Leo Varadkar said a decision on the second stage of re-opening would not be made until Friday June 5th.

Mr Varadkar also said planning is underway for a potential second wave of the Coronavirus this autumn that could coincide with flu season.

While Health Minister Simon Harris has said the government is setting up a nursing home expert panel to examine the issues in care settings.