British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to Intensive Care with Coronavirus.

The British head of state was taken to hospital yesterday evening after showing “persistent symptoms” of the virus.

The 55-year-old was in to have what were called ‘routine tests’ but his condition has since deteriorated, and he has been admitted to intensive care, asking Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise in his absence.

In a statement, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.”

She added: “The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”