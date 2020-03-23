Bank of Ireland is temporarily closing 101 of its branches tomorrow because of coronavirus.

It is due to a big reduction in footfall over the past ten days.

However, Bank of Ireland says 161 of its banks will stay open.

Due to the evolving situation, we’re making changes to our branches in ROI to focus on high demand services during COVID-19. #COVID-19 — Bank of Ireland (@bankofireland) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, AIB says its branches remain open to customers, except for those located on college campuses.

AIB also introduced priority banking time for older and more vulnerable customers from 10am until 11am each morning.